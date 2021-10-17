University offers to rehire prof acquitted of ties to China

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee at Knoxville has offered to reinstate a professor who was acquitted of federal charges that accused him of hiding his relationship with a Chinese university while receiving NASA research grants.

According to an Oct. 14 letter obtained by the Knoxville News Sentinel, Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor John Zomchick offered Anming Hu a tenured engineering professor job along with some back pay and other considerations.

Hu was arrested in February 2020, charged with wire fraud and making false statements.

The judge declared a mistrial after the jury deadlocked in June, then acquitted Hu last month.

To read more details on this story click here.

To read more stories from across the state click here or download the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.