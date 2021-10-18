City, county mayors mark week as ‘Celebrate Babies Week’

JACKSON, Tenn. — To focus on early relational health in babies, our local mayors are making it official.

1/3 Celebrate Babies Week

2/3 Celebrate Babies Week

3/3 Celebrate Babies Week





Monday, Jackson Mayor Scott Conger and Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris signed a proclamation to mark Celebrate Babies Week.

“There’s so much that happens in the earliest years of life. That’s when most of the brain development occurs, and it’s important that we focus on those positive relationships that adults have with children to make sure that they get everything they need to be healthy socially, emotionally and develop into good, strong, healthy adults,” said Rema Wilson, Director of Program Quality and Innovation for the Association of Infant Mental Health in Tennessee.

Conger presented the honor to representatives with the Association of Infant Mental Health in Tennessee, an organization that works directly with children and families and their caregivers.

“We do training, technical assistance. We have infant mental health endorsement, and soon to have early childhood mental health endorsement as well,” Wilson said.

Wilson says the nonprofit is thankful light is being shined on the importance of celebrating babies.

“We feel great. It’s something that has been done out of Michigan for a long time, and it’s something that we really wanted to get brought to Tennessee. We’ve been really successful this year in getting 13 different mayors and cities and counties to celebrate babies by making the Celebrate Babies Week official,” Wilson said.

Oct. 18 through the Oct. 22 is now officially Celebrate Babies Week.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.