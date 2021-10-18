Cool Again Tonight, Mid Week Showers, Possibly a Warm Weekend?

Clear skies, dry weather and calm winds will make for another cool night across West Tennessee. We should be warmer than the last couple nights, but lows will still fall into the mid 40s. The warming pattern will slowly continue until the next front comes by Thursday morning. Showers could return overnight Wednesday but as of now, strong storms are not expected. We will have more on a possible warm weekend heading our way as well coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Clear skies, calm winds and low humidity will make for another chilly night across West Tennessee. Most of the region will fall down to the mid 40s again tonight. We should be a bit warmer than the previous couple nights, but it will still be quite brisk overnight.

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny skies are expected in the afternoon and showers are not expected to pop up. Winds will be light out of the south and that will continue to warm things up a bit. Highs should reach the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Tuesday night lows will drop down to around 50°.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny skies are expected during the first half of the day, but some evening clouds and even a few late night showers could return after midnight on Wednesday. Some rumbles of thunder will be possible, but as of now, strong storms or severe weather is not expected. Highs will make it up into the upper 70s and the winds will stay light out of the south between 5-10 MPH. With the increase in humidity from the southerly winds, overnight lows will only fall down to the upper 50s by Thursday morning.

THURSDAY:

Early morning rain showers and possibly a few weak storms will hang around for the start of the day on Thursday. The showers should clear out by the afternoon and the winds will change from the south to out of the west as the weak boundary passes by. Skies will remain partly cloudy into the afternoon and temperatures will make it into the low to mid 70s depending on the timing on the system. Thursday night lows will again fall down to around 50°.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny skies are currently expected on Friday. Highs will only reach the low 70s behind Thursday mornings weak front. The winds will come out of the northwest most of the day and that should keep rain chances away. Friday night lows will fall into the mid 50s by Saturday morning. As of now Friday Night Football weather looks pretty nice.

THE WEEKEND:

Forecast models are all over the place this weekend when it comes to the high temperatures. Forecast models have West Tennessee anywhere from the mid 60s to the low 80s. It all depends on the wind direction and where the center of a high pressure system sets up this weekend across the region. As of now, morning lows are forecast to be in the mid 50s and afternoon highs are forecast to sit into the mid 70s. Rain chances are currently low and mostly sunny skies are expected. We will hopefully have more confidence in the weekend forecast by Thursday after the weak system moves out.

