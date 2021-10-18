Mugshots : Madison County : 10/15/21 – 10/18/21

1/33 Robert Walker Robert Walker: Failure to appear

2/33 Alexia Patrick Alexia Patrick: Violation of probation

3/33 Amos Polk Amos Polk: Driving under the influence

4/33 Annette McKinnis Annette McKinnis: Aggravated assault, theft of property under $1,000/embezzlement

5/33 Brian Denman Brian Denman: Driving under the influence



6/33 Brian Hughes Brian Hughes: Public intoxication

7/33 Charles Webb Charles Webb: Criminal trespass

8/33 Cody Mcintyre Cody Mcintyre: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, unlawful drug paraphernalia

9/33 Courtney Taylor Courtney Taylor: Simple domestic assault, theft under $999, failure to appear, violation of probation

10/33 Damarius Bates Damarius Bates: Violation of community corrections



11/33 Darquis Peck Darquis Peck: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun while under the influence

12/33 David Brown David Brown: Violation of community corrections

13/33 Derrick Burton Derrick Burton: Driving under the influence

14/33 Dewitt Pack Dewitt Pack: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

15/33 Esteban Cardona Esteban Cardona: Driving on revoked/suspended license



16/33 James Dupree James Dupree: Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

17/33 Jaycent Pankey Jaycent Pankey: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

18/33 Jeremy Barkley Jeremy Barkley: Driving under the influence

19/33 Jonathan Burke Jonathan Burke: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

20/33 Karen Curtis Karen Curtis: Possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation, unlawful drug paraphernalia



21/33 Max Wade Max Wade: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

22/33 Nijawn Currie Nijawn Currie: Violation of community corrections

23/33 Sharon Pearce Sharon Pearce: Simple domestic assault

24/33 Steven Forsythe Steven Forsythe: Driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked/suspended license

25/33 Sydney Thomas Sydney Thomas: Aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, schedule VI drug violations, evading arrest



26/33 Tammy Roberts Tammy Roberts: Failure to appear

27/33 Terry Fowler Terry Fowler: Failure to appear

28/33 Thomas Stem Thomas Stem: Shoplifting/theft of property, failure to appear

29/33 Tocia Cobb Tocia Cobb: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass

30/33 Tracy Watkins Tracy Watkins: Driving on revoked/suspended license



31/33 Victoria King Victoria King: Driving under the influence, driving while unlicensed

32/33 Willie Sibert Willie Sibert: Criminal impersonation

33/33 Zyrone Reed Zyrone Reed: Violation of probation, failure to appear



































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/15/21 and 7 a.m. on 10/18/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.