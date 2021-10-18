Sea of Blue honors Hardeman Co. Deputy Dale Wyman

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Hardeman County Sheriff’s Deputy Dale Wyman was honored with a Sea of Blue on Monday.

The procession went along Highway 125 and ended at Highway 57 in Middleton.

Hardeman County Sheriff John Doolen says multiple law enforcement, from Madison County to Middleton, participated in the Sea of Blue.

He says Wyman was a wonderful person, a people’s person, and that they are going to miss his positive attitude.

“Well I mean, even as a boss, it was hard for me to get onto him because Dale would always smile. I mean you when you seen him, he was always smiling. That just what Dale was,” Doolen said.

Doolen adds the Sea of Blue is important to everyone, from the family to the community.

