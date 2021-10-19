Benton County couple arrested in connection to 2020 homicide

BIG SANDY, Tenn. — A Benton County couple has been indicted and arrested in connection to 2020 death.

1/2 Grinnell, Jay

2/2 Grinnell, Kathleen



In November of 2020, the TBI began investigation the homicide of Alan Grinnell, 27, of Big Sandy, according to a news release.

The TBI says it developed information that identified 64-year-old Jay Edward Grinnell, Alan Grinnell’s father, as the person responsible.

The release says that Jay Grinnell was indicted for second degree murder, and his wife, 69-year-old Kathleen Ann Grinnell was indicted for felony accessory after the fact in October of 2021.

The release says while attempting to take the two into custody on Tuesday, Jay Grinnell allegedly refused to comply with agents, and attempted to run over them over in his truck before then barricading himself inside the home with Kathleen Ann Grinnell.

The two were eventually taken into custody, according to the release.

Kathleen Ann Grinnell faces an additional charge of resisting arrest, and Jay Grinnell faces additional charges of attempted first-degree murder and resisting arrest.

