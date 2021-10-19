Jackson-Madison County themed coloring books released for Bicentennial

JACKSON, Tenn. — In honor of the Bicentennial Celebration, Jackson-Madison County inspired coloring books are being released.

“We’re able to give 10,000 coloring books that celebrate our bicentennial to students across Jackson-Madison County,” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.

The Bicentennial Education Committee partnered with the Leaders Credit Union Education Foundation to create and print the coloring books to pass out to public, private, and homeschooled students across the county.

“We want to make sure that everyone in Jackson-Madison County have an opportunity to celebrate the history of Jackson-Madison County and look to the future,” Conger said.

The goal of the books is to spark curiosity in the children, and lead them to learn more about their past.

“Children can take these coloring books home and see the front of it, and it says, ‘Celebrating 200 years,'” said Madison County trustee John Newman. “It offers a question, ‘What 200 years? What does that mean?'”

Local artists designed the coloring books to represent some of the most important things about Jackson-Madison County’s history.

“It’s so important that our children learn more about our history, learn about these individuals that made our community the way it is today,” said artist Wanda Stanfill.

And while today they are learning important parts of our history, later they will be making important decisions about our future.

“They can actually look at the coloring book pages and see who is on those pages, what historical significance they have in Jackson-Madison County, and they can start to appreciate what we have here in our heritage and start to look forward to our future,” Conger said.

They have passed out over 9,000 coloring books since August.

