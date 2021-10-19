Mugshots : Madison County : 10/18/21 – 10/19/21 October 19, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/16Barnett, Lakeisha Barnett, Lakeisha: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/16Brown, Darrell Brown, Darrell: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/16Cawthon, Charles Cawthon, Charles: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/16Clark, Gregory Clark, Gregory: Schedule II drug violations, violation of probation, schedule III drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/16Edwards, Howard Edwards, Howard: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/16Jenkins, Raymond Jenkins, Raymond: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/16Mccuan, Dylan Mccuan, Dylan: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/16Postell, Stanley Postell, Stanley: Intimidation, vandalism, assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/16Pruitt, Jamie Pruitt, Jamie: Schedule II drug violations, schedule III drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 10/16Purdy, Brandon Purdy, Brandon: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/16Ragland, Shuntavious Ragland, Shuntavious: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/16Rivers, Dudley Rivers, Dudley: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 13/16Thomas, John Thomas, John: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/16Warlick, Isaiah Warlick, Isaiah: Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 15/16White, Charles White, Charles: Simple assault Show Caption Hide Caption 16/16White, Tammy White, Tammy: Assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/18/21 and 7 a.m. on 10/19/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter