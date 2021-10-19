Mugshots : Madison County : 10/18/21 – 10/19/21

1/16 Barnett, Lakeisha Barnett, Lakeisha: Failure to appear

2/16 Brown, Darrell Brown, Darrell: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license

3/16 Cawthon, Charles Cawthon, Charles: Failure to appear

4/16 Clark, Gregory Clark, Gregory: Schedule II drug violations, violation of probation, schedule III drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license

5/16 Edwards, Howard Edwards, Howard: Violation of probation



6/16 Jenkins, Raymond Jenkins, Raymond: Violation of probation

7/16 Mccuan, Dylan Mccuan, Dylan: Violation of community corrections

8/16 Postell, Stanley Postell, Stanley: Intimidation, vandalism, assault

9/16 Pruitt, Jamie Pruitt, Jamie: Schedule II drug violations, schedule III drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

10/16 Purdy, Brandon Purdy, Brandon: Failure to appear



11/16 Ragland, Shuntavious Ragland, Shuntavious: Failure to appear

12/16 Rivers, Dudley Rivers, Dudley: Violation of community corrections

13/16 Thomas, John Thomas, John: Failure to appear

14/16 Warlick, Isaiah Warlick, Isaiah: Disorderly conduct

15/16 White, Charles White, Charles: Simple assault



16/16 White, Tammy White, Tammy: Assault

































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/18/21 and 7 a.m. on 10/19/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.