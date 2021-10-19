Northeast Middle School principal discusses evacuation, bomb threat

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students at Northeast Middle School were evacuated after a bomb threat was found.

“At approximately 12:30, we actually reported to our district office that was reported to us of a bomb threat here at our school, and we’ve taken every precaution necessary to make sure students are safe,” said Northeast Middle School Principal Michael Morris.

Morris says they believe the note was made by a student.

“The bomb threat that was a note that was found from a student, and then the student actually took the note to the teacher and the teacher immediately notified the office,” Morris said.

Students were outside the school building for about two hours while Jackson police, sheriff deputies, and U.S. Marshals made sure it was safe to go back inside.

Morris says practice helped with the evacuation.

“We have roughly 839 students or so,” Morris said. “Evacuating, I’m not going to say it’s easy, but we practice it. We practice fire drills, we practice evacuations drills, so kids are really comfortable knowing this is what you do.”

He also says safety was his main concern.

“My first priority is safety of students. So anytime we get notes or anything to that degree, we want to make sure that we take them seriously because we want to make sure that all the parents of Jackson-Madison County School District, especially of those here in Northeast Middle School, their child is taken care of,” Morris said.

Morris says class will resume as normal Wednesday morning.

An in-school investigation is ongoing to see who wrote the note and what their motive was.

