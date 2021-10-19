Sen. Marsha Blackburn discusses trip to Texas border

JACKSON, Tenn. — Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn recently took a trip to the southern border.

The purpose of the visit was to see for herself the current circumstances of the border crisis.

1/4 (Photo courtesy: Senator Marsha Blackburn)

2/4 (Photo courtesy: Senator Marsha Blackburn)

3/4 (Photo courtesy: Senator Marsha Blackburn)

4/4 (Photo courtesy: Senator Marsha Blackburn)







Blackburn says what she saw this time was “a lot of chaos and confusion.”

Blackburn says one of the biggest concerns currently coming from the border is the increasing humanitarian crisis going on between the cartel, who is trying to control people crossing the border, and those who attempt to enter the United States.

She says the criminal element of the cartel is a problem because she says they do not fear the Biden administration.

She says she spoke to border control employees who say they want to do their jobs, but blame the Biden administration for not letting them.

“They have asked to have a wall built. They have asked for remain in Mexico. They have asked to end catch and release, and President Trump did that, and they say those policies need to be in place,” Blackburn said.

Blackburn says border control employees also want to be able to exercise Title 42, prohibiting people with COVID-19, HIV, measles and more from entering the country.

She says she has worked on legislation to enforce building the wall.

Alongside Sen. Bill Hagerty, she has also been working on a bill that would force the federal government to be transparent with state and local elected officials when migrants will be transported to their state.

