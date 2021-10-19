Thomas Ballard III receives 20 year prison sentence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former owner and operator of the Ballard Clinic has been sentenced.

A news release from the District Attorney’s Office says 63-year-old Thomas K. Ballard III was sentenced on Tuesday.

The release says he was sentenced to 20 years in prison for causing the death of one of his patients through unlawful prescriptions in 2015.

According to court documents, Ballard also engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with several patients, and ignored signs that they were abusing medication.

Ballard had pleaded guilty to distributing hydrocodone to a patient without legitimate medical purpose, causing death or serious bodily injury to the patient in June of 2021.

