Union University hosts 23rd annual Scholarship Banquet

JACKSON, Tenn. — An event is helping current and future students, while also having fun at the same time.

Union University held the 23rd annual Scholarship Banquet Tuesday evening at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

This year, organizers brought a unique turn with the set-up being like a talk show.

In fact, it was called The Not-So-Late Show with Union University President Dr. Dub Oliver and it featured live animals like a snake and an owl.

Students from different programs got a chance to present their latest projects.

