Mugshots : Madison County : 10/19/21 – 10/20/21 October 20, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/7Carl Randan Carl Randan: Schedule I drug violations, schedule III drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 2/7Bryan Pearson Bryan Pearson: Harassment/domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/7Candice Leal Candice Leal: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/7Joseph Bishop Joseph Bishop: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/7Stacy Lane Stacy Lane: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/7Terry Fowler Terry Fowler: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 7/7Vantedius Beasley Vantedius Beasley: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/19/21 and 7 a.m. on 10/20/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.