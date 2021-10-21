Cool Again Tonight, Dry and Mild Friday, Mostly Dry and Warm Weekend!

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for October 20th:

A weak front passed through West Tennessee Thursday and brought some showers south of I-40 this afternoon, but they have all cleared out by 3 PM Thursday. Expect plenty of sunshine but cool weather for Friday and rain is NOT expected for Friday Night Football. The weekend looks warm and mostly dry. The next front is expected to pass through Monday morning. Catch the latest details and your full weekend hour by hour forecast breakdown coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear skies and calm winds will return to West Tennessee tonight. Behind the mornings cold front, a drier and cooler air-mass moved back in. Lows tonight will fall down to the mid 40s, so you might want to click the heater back on tonight if you get cold easily.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny skies are currently expected on Friday. Highs will only reach the low 70s behind Thursday mornings weak front. The winds will come out of the northwest most of the day and that should keep rain chances away. Friday night lows will fall into the mid 50s by Saturday morning. As of now Friday Night Football weather looks pretty nice.

THE WEEKEND:

Forecast models are all over the place this weekend when it comes to the high temperatures and chance for rain. Forecast models have West Tennessee anywhere from the upper 60s to the low 80s. It all depends on the wind direction and where the center of a high pressure system sets up this weekend across the region.

As of now, morning lows are forecast to be around 50° Saturday morning and 60° Sunday morning. Afternoon highs are forecast to reach the upper 70s Saturday and low 80s on Sunday. Rain chances are currently low and partly sunny skies are expected. The best chance for rain as of now will be on Saturday, and chances are only currently 20%. Winds are expected to have a southerly component to them most of the weekend. We will hopefully have more confidence in the weekend forecast by Thursday after the weak system moves out.

NEXT WEEK:

Warm and humid weather for October will hang around for the first half of next week. Highs on Monday will be above normal and around 80°. We are also expecting some showers chances to return early Monday with temperatures Monday night only falling down to the mid 60s. Showers are expected to take a break on Tuesday before coming back and possibly some storm activity could return on Wednesday. Cooler weather could return for the back half of the week after Wednesday’s storm system moves out.

Not only are we still in the middle of tropical storm season, we are now moving into our second severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

