Gallery: Vintage Ball raises funds in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Ladies took a step back in time, but the message of girl power remained the same.

The Vintage Ball was held Thursday night at the New Southern Hotel downtown in Jackson.

All the benefits go towards A Step Ahead West Tennessee and their Empowered Teen Council.

The organization helps high school seniors from public high schools in West Tennessee achieve life skills and think about life after graduation.

At the all-ladies event, there were vintage dresses, a silent auction, and more. Organizers say they are so grateful for all the support.

“We have found so many women that are willing to come out tonight to participate and share in the fun. Like I said the fun, but also share in helping us raise some money for our organization,” said Margaret Taylor, the event’s organizer.

The ball also featured a 1975 vintage Cadillac with a convertible top from Judge York.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.