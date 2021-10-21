Mugshots : Madison County : 10/20/21 – 10/21/21

1/9 Richard Forgy Richard Forgy: Aggravated assault

2/9 Aleandro Hill Aleandro Hill: Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

3/9 Ceandre Perry Ceandre Perry: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

4/9 Christavious Porter Christavious Porter: Public intoxication

5/9 Christopher Rushing Christopher Rushing: Violation of order of protection



6/9 Demarcus Robinson Demarcus Robinson: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest

7/9 Kenyada Brown Kenyada Brown: Violation of community corrections

8/9 Lennia Carter Lennia Carter: Schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony

9/9 Shenequa Ross Shenequa Ross: Failure to appear, violation of parole



















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/20/21 and 7 a.m. on 10/21/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.