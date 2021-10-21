Mugshots : Madison County : 10/20/21 – 10/21/21 October 21, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/9Richard Forgy Richard Forgy: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/9Aleandro Hill Aleandro Hill: Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/9Ceandre Perry Ceandre Perry: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/9Christavious Porter Christavious Porter: Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 5/9Christopher Rushing Christopher Rushing: Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 6/9Demarcus Robinson Demarcus Robinson: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 7/9Kenyada Brown Kenyada Brown: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/9Lennia Carter Lennia Carter: Schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony Show Caption Hide Caption 9/9Shenequa Ross Shenequa Ross: Failure to appear, violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/20/21 and 7 a.m. on 10/21/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter