West Tennessee Healthcare opens Transfer Center

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare is providing more efficient patient care.

The healthcare provider opened their new Transfer Center on Thursday.

The new center is designed to take calls and place patients where they can get the best possible care.

This includes the nearest hospital with an open bed and tracking weather conditions for the safest transportation route.

Center Executive Director Damon Mays says the their goal is to combine information from every hospital in West Tennessee to provide more efficient care.

“This information was handled at each individual hospital up until the beginning of the Transfer Center. Now this center manages the admissions transfers for every hospital in our system,” Mays said.

West Tennessee has a total of seven hospitals that are now apart of the center’s database.

