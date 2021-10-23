Tennessee officers fatally shoot man after pursuit on I-75

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say police in Tennessee fatally shot a man while attempting to take him into custody after a pursuit on Interstate 75.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that officers attempted to stop a car traveling along the Appalachian Highway in Caryville in connection to a robbery in Jacksboro, but the driver refused to pull over.

Officers from the Caryville Police Department and deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office pursued the driver onto I-75 until the driver crashed.

The bureau says efforts to take the driver into custody afterward escalated leading officers to fatally shoot the man. No further information was immediately released.

