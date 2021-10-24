14-year-old Jackson resident opens ice cream shop

JACKSON, Tenn. — There’s a new place in Jackson to get all of your favorite sweets in one place, and it’s all made possible by one young girl.

14-year-old Addison Richmond is now the owner of Peppermint Addie & CO.

The shop specializes in cotton candy, homemade ice cream and homemade candy.

Richmond says ever since she was little, she’s loved making sweets for everyone around her and says it was a dream to open her own sweet business.

She says opening up her own business was challenging, but thanks her parents for all their help.

She also says her goal is to have every customer leave with a smile on their face.

“I think just like a lot of people smiling and being happy and interacting with a lot of different people and being more open with people as well. I just hope to offer them a lot of good customer service and when they come in here, just feel like a kid in a candy store all over again,” said Richmond.

You can catch the Peppermint Addie & CO. grand opening tomorrow at 112 E. Baltimore Street in Downtown Jackson.