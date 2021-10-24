Fire burns aboard container ship off British Columbia

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — A fire is burning in several containers aboard a cargo ship off Canada’s Pacific coast province of British Columbia, and authorities say hazardous materials in two containers could pose a risk to maritime traffic but not to areas on shore.

The Canadian Coast Guard says it received word late Saturday morning that a fire had broken out in 10 damaged containers aboard the MV Zim Kingston, which is now anchored about five miles off the provincial capital of Victoria.

The agency says two of the burning containers hold hazardous material identified as potassium amylxanthate.

The coast guard notes the ship itself is not on fire, but says an emergency zone has been declared for two nautical miles around the Zim Kingston.

