Storms Return Tonight But Sunshine Returns Tomorrow

Weather Update – Sunday, October, 24 – 5:00 PM

TODAY:

We had a beautiful end to our weekend here in West Tennessee. We hit a high of 82 with plenty of sunshine but as we move into the later parts of the evening, clouds and storms will begin moving in ahead of a cold front. Because of this, we are in a risk of severe weather.

The greatest risk remains north of I-40 between 12 and 6 AM. The greatest threat will be damaging winds but flooding, hail, and an occasional tornado cannot be ruled out. any last showers should taper off by noon tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW:

After showers taper off, we should see partly cloudy skies return to the region and temperatures in the upper 60’s. Winds could remain gusty towards the afternoon but taper off into the evening. Clouds will move back in that evening with lows in the upper 40’s.

Any lingering clouds should taper off by Tuesday morning leaving mostly sunny skies for part of the day. Highs reach into the upper 60’s once again. Clouds will move in for a partly cloudy night on Tuesday. Lows should drop into the mid 40’s Tuesday evening.

THIS WEEK:

Clouds return Wednesday afternoon ahead of another cold front. Highs reach in the upper 60’s with lows in the upper 50’s. Rain showers continue overnight into Thursday. A wet day remains on Thursday with gusty winds. Highs reach in the lower 60’s with cloudy skies. Lows should drop into the upper 40’s. Rain continues overnight.

On Friday, highs should each in the 60’s with a low chance of rain remaining that morning. Cloud skies remain afterwards with highs in the upper 40’s. On Saturday, highs remain in the lower 60’s with cloudy to partly cloudy skies, Lows should drop into the upper 40’s with gusty winds overnight. Into Sunday, sunshine returns with mostly clear skies. Highs should reach into the mid 60’s.

