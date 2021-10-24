Tennessee city adds statue for Black Civil War soldiers

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Four years ago, a deadly white supremacist riot in Virginia led pastors in Franklin, Tennessee, to call for the removal of a Confederate monument in their town square.

A lawsuit and political maneuverings made that impractical, but a local nonprofit leader had a different idea.

Instead of taking the statue down, a new statue and historical markers could tell a fuller story of the Civil War — including the horrors of slavery and the Black soldiers who fought to end it.

The Tennessean reports that effort led to the unveiling this weekend of a statue honoring the United States Colored Troops, a segregated part of the Union Army during the Civil War.

