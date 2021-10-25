Cool Tonight, Nice Tuesday & Wednesday, Soggy Thursday & Early Friday

Monday Evening Forecast Update for October 25th:

Clouds will continue to decrease tonight as the storm system moves off to the east. We should drop in the mid 40s tonight behind the front. Nice fall weather is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday, but showers will return Wednesday night. Some storms will be possible but severe weather is not expected. The rain will be sticking around for several day into the end of the work week, but will it be lingering around for the weekend? Catch the latest details and full weather forecast right here.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will continue to clear out tonight and the winds will decrease but still come out of the north. Overnight lows will fall down into the mid 40s and rain showers are not expected.

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny skies are expected to hang out for the majority of West Tennessee for your Tuesday. Highs will reach the mid 60s for the most of us and the winds will stay out of the north or northeast. Rain showers are not expected and overall it should be a pretty nice fall afternoon. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 40s again.

WEDNESDAY:

We should see temperatures making it into the low 70s on Wednesday and the winds will be out of the east or southeast. This will help warm us up a bit and increase the dew point a tad. That will keep us out of the 40s with most of us only falling to the low to mid 50s overnight. Rain showers could return as early as the sun goes down but the bulk of the rain and weak storms will start to move back in after midnight. Severe weather is not expected but some weak storms will definitely be possible.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy skies, gray and gloomy weather is in the forecast for Thursday. Rain showers and some weak storms will be possible for all day and night long. Severe weather is not expected but it will be rainy and breezy most of the day. The winds will come out of the southwest and be breezy most of the day. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon. We will be on the backside of the low pressure system which will keep showers lingering around overnight into the first half of the day on Friday. Lows Thursday night will drop into the upper 40s again.

FRIDAY:

Clouds will stick around for the first half of the day on Friday and rain showers will also be sticking around into the morning. As the day goes on the showers are expected to move out and clouds will follow later on during the day. Highs on Friday will only make it up to around 60° and some locations will stay in the mid to upper 50s depending on how long the clouds stick around for. We are expecting the rain to move out in time for Friday Night Football games but it is going to be close. On the backside of the system breezy west winds will be likely and it could be gusty at times in the afternoon and evening hours. Friday night overnight temperatures are expected to fall down to around 50°.

HALLOWEEN WEEKEND:

Breezy northwest winds will stick around for the first half of the day on Saturday as the low pressure continues to track away from West Tennessee. We will see partly cloudy skies for most of the day but we could see a mostly sunny afternoon and evening depending on how fast the system moves off to the east. Highs on Saturday will reach the mid 60s and the weather should be quite nice for the end of October. Trick-O-Treaters on Saturday night will have temperatures in the low to mid 50s but it could be a bit breezy.

Sunday morning lows will fall down to the mid 40s. Halloween weather looks to be pretty nice as of now for West Tennessee. Highs on Sunday will make it up near 70° and mostly sunny skies should hang around for the majority of us. The winds will be light out of the west or southwest on Sunday. Trick-O-Treaters on Sunday night will have temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Rain is not expected this weekend but we will be keeping a close eye on the forecast this week as the weekend approaches.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we still in the middle of tropical storm season, we are now moving into our second severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

