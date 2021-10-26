Isaac Lane students hold walkout in support of important message

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Students at Isaac Lane Technology Magnet Elementary School walked out in support of an important message.

“This has been the week that the nation celebrated Red Ribbon Week, and Red Ribbon Week is the week where we talk about being alcohol and drug free,” said Victoria Toone, a professional school counselor.

This week, students at Isaac Lane said “no” to drugs, alcohol and bullying.

“We’ve been learning about healthy choices, and ‘drug free looks like me,'” said Isaac Lane student leaders.

On Tuesday, students walked out to support those healthy choices.

“Today was walk out on drugs. So the entire student body walked out of the building,” Toone said.

The walkout was a message to their community that they are turning their back on drugs.

“We’re talking about being alcohol and drug free, and we’re going to grow up to be alcohol and drug free. So they understand that this is going to impact our community,” Toone said.

And while they can’t control what others are doing, they can still set a good example for those around them.

“One thing that we stressed was that this discussion was for us, that we have no control over what people in our communities are doing or what people in our families are doing,” Toone said.

The goal is that by promoting healthy choices at a young age, they can work on these healthy decision making as they grow into successful adults.

“It’s important to me as an adult to give them the message that healthy choices is what we expect, and healthy choices is what is going to take them further in life than poor choices,” Toone said.

They will continue to celebrate Red Ribbon Week until Friday.

