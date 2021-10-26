Man indicted in Gibson County double homicide

MILAN, Tenn. — The TBI has confirmed on Tuesday that a man has been indicted in a double homicide in Gibson County.

The indictment comes after an investigation into the deaths of Marcus Smith, 21, and Diamond Love, 20, who were found dead inside Love’s home on Wilbur Nelson Road in August.

The TBI says that investigators found information that identified Love’s ex-boyfriend, 20-year-old Frederick Yates Jr., as the person responsible for the shootings. Yates was later found in Ringgold, Georgia, according to the TBI.

Last week, a Gibson County Grand Jury indicted Yates with first-degree murder, especially aggravated burglary, and use of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, the TBI says.

