Mugshots : Madison County : 10/22/21 – 10/25/21

1/33 Gloria Johnson Gloria Johnson: Simple domestic assault

2/33 Aldrekious Jarrett Aldrekious Jarrett: Violation of probation

3/33 Alvin Jones Alvin Jones: Public intoxication

4/33 Anas Mohamed Anas Mohamed: Theft under $999, schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

5/33 Antonio Walker Antonio Walker: Criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license



6/33 Athena Freeman Athena Freeman: Schedule II drug violations, contraband in penal institution

7/33 Brian Ware Brian Ware: Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism

8/33 Clarence Rupert Clarence Rupert: Failure to appear, driving while unlicensed

9/33 Courtney Traylor Courtney Traylor: Theft under $999/theft of motor vehicle, evading arrest

10/33 Drew Hunt Drew Hunt: Failure to appear



11/33 Frank Chapman Frank Chapman: Driving under the influence, drivers to exercise due care

12/33 George Mclaughin George Mclaughin: Failure to appear, schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

13/33 Hanad Dahir Hanad Dahir: Schedule II drug violations

14/33 Huie Stone Huie Stone: Public intoxication

15/33 Ignacio Bautista Ignacio Bautista: Shoplifting/theft of property



16/33 James Springer James Springer: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

17/33 Jasmon Musgrave Jasmon Musgrave: Violation of community corrections

18/33 Jason Rivers Jason Rivers: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

19/33 Joe Hawkins Joe Hawkins: Failure to appear

20/33 Jonathan Willis Jonathan Willis: Violation of community corrections



21/33 Karlnesha Brown Karlnesha Brown: Vandalism, aggravated criminal trespass

22/33 Kenneth Burton Kenneth Burton: Violation of community corrections

23/33 Keriyana Woods Keriyana Woods: Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest

24/33 Kevin Mosier Kevin Mosier: Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

25/33 Patrick Hampton Patrick Hampton: Simple domestic assault



26/33 Patrick Noah Patrick Noah: Possession of methamphetamine, evading arrest, reckless driving

27/33 Quantarrius Cox Quantarrius Cox: Possession of handgun while under the influence

28/33 Robert Hunter Robert Hunter: Aggravated assault, simple domestic assault, vandalism

29/33 Rodrika Rhodes Rodrika Rhodes: Aggravated assault

30/33 Sabrina Greene Sabrina Greene: Aggravated assault



31/33 Tiffany Dunn Tiffany Dunn: Failure to appear

32/33 William West William West: Failure to comply

33/33 Zakaria Dahir Zakaria Dahir: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations



































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/22/21 and 7 a.m. on 10/26/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.