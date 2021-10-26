Mugshots : Madison County : 10/25/21 – 10/26/21

1/11 Amanda Mcwherter Amanda Mcwherter: Failure to appear

2/11 Bill Dixson Bill Dixson: Public intoxication

3/11 Christopher Belote Christopher Belote: Public intoxication

4/11 Courtney Ellison Courtney Ellison: Violation of community corrections

5/11 Darnisha Williams Darnisha Williams: Simple domestic assault



6/11 Jomari Haynes Jomari Haynes: Possession of stolen property, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

7/11 Kendrick Mccord Kendrick Mccord: Aggravated assault, theft under $999

8/11 Maria Sanchez Maria Sanchez: Aggravated domestic assault

9/11 Rodney Claybrooks Rodney Claybrooks: Failure to appear

10/11 Sedarious Fuller Sedarious Fuller: Simple domestic assault, violation of community corrections



11/11 William Norton William Norton: Possession of methamphetamine























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/25/21 and 7 a.m. on 10/26/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.