Mugshots : Madison County : 10/25/21 – 10/26/21 October 26, 2021

Amanda Mcwherter: Failure to appear

Bill Dixson: Public intoxication

Christopher Belote: Public intoxication

Courtney Ellison: Violation of community corrections

Darnisha Williams: Simple domestic assault

Jomari Haynes: Possession of stolen property, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Kendrick Mccord: Aggravated assault, theft under $999

Maria Sanchez: Aggravated domestic assault

Rodney Claybrooks: Failure to appear

Sedarious Fuller: Simple domestic assault, violation of community corrections

William Norton: Possession of methamphetamine

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/25/21 and 7 a.m. on 10/26/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.