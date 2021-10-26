Nonprofit ‘Prison Fellowship’ addresses reform in prisons

JACKSON, Tenn. — One non-profit organization held a news conference on Tuesday to discuss issues inside prisons.

Prison Fellowship discussed the American perspective on prison reform and second chances. The faith-based organization gathered data on prisoners.

One thing agreed on was the removal of barriers and addition of in-prison jobs and education training programs.

“We supposed to help take those that are in prison, not because they’re good or that they didn’t do wrong. It’s because 95% of those are going to see the light of day again,” said conference speaker John Smith.

Data showed the majority of prisoners believe they deserve a second chance to become productive members of the community after they complete their punishment.

