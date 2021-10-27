Candy delivery brings smiles to Weakley County students

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Students were treated on Wednesday, and it was just in time for Halloween.

The Weakley and Obion County Carl Perkins Center partnered with Wendell Alexander Reality to deliver candy to students in Weakley County.

The pair delivered candy to Pre-K through 5th grade students in Martin, Sharon, Gleason, Greenfield and Dresden.

This tradition was started during the pandemic, and was aimed at reminding kids in the community that they’re cared for.

“We’ve gotten lots of hugs and high fives and hearing them cheer and be so happy. It feels good,” said Amber Whitten, Director of the Weakley and Obion County Carl Perkins Center.

“The smiles on their face kind of means a lot to me. I’m an emotional person anyway, so any time I can have an opportunity to give, it’s meaningful and always exciting,” said Jacob Crowe, Marketing Director for Wendell Alexander Realty.

This tradition will continue for years to come.

