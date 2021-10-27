Election commissioner speaks to Jackson Rotary Club

JACKSON, Tenn. — Wednesday, the Jackson Rotary Club hosted Tennessee’s Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins at their monthly meeting.

Goins spoke to the group about election integrity and the importance of individuals in the community. Goin says Tennessee is a model state for election integrity.

Some examples being: putting bipartisan checks and balances into the system, focusing on making in-person voting easier and making it harder to cheat.

Goin says he has no plans of changing the election voting process, but more of the structure of the voting process.

“So we’re in a state that that sends out mass live ballots, where if someone were to get that ballot, they can send it back. We’re a state that the voter has to initiate the process, so I feel very strong about the process we have in Tennessee,” Goins said.

Goins would like to thank the Jackson Rotary Club and members of the community for allowing him to speak.

