Rain Moving in Wednesday Night & Lingering Until Saturday Morning

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for October 27th:

A powerful storm system continues to churn to the southwest of West Tennessee and will begin to usher in rain chances this evening. The rain and weak storms will increase in coverage and intensity overnight and linger across the region for the rest of the work week. Some of the showers are expected to be sticking around for Friday Night Football across the area but should clear out for the upcoming Halloween weekend. We will have the latest and most up to date forecast and information coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will continue to increase tonight and the winds will be breezy at times and come out of the southwest as the warm front passes through. Lows tonight will fall down to the mid 50s and rain showers and weak storms are expected for all of West Tennessee. Severe weather is NOT likely but some isolated rumbles of thunder and lightning will be possible.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy skies, gray and gloomy weather is in the forecast for Thursday. Rain showers and some weak storms will be possible for all day and night long. Severe weather is not expected but it will be rainy and breezy most of the day. The winds will come out of the southwest and be breezy most of the day. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s by the afternoon. We will be on the backside of the low pressure system which will keep showers lingering around overnight into the first half of the day on Friday. Lows Thursday night will drop into the upper 40s again.

FRIDAY:

Clouds will stick around for the first half of the day on Friday and rain showers will also be sticking around into the morning. As the day goes on the showers are expected to move out and clouds will follow later on during the night. Highs on Friday will only make it up to the upper 50s depending on how long the clouds stick around for and if we see any breaks in the afternoon. We are expecting the rain to linger around for some of the Friday Night Football games but it is going to be close. On the backside of the system breezy west winds will be likely and it could be gusty at times in the afternoon and evening hours. Friday night overnight temperatures are expected to fall down to around 50°.

HALLOWEEN WEEKEND:

Breezy northwest winds will stick around for the first half of the day on Saturday as the low pressure continues to track away from West Tennessee. We will see partly cloudy skies for most of the day but we could see a mostly sunny afternoon and evening depending on how fast the system moves off to the east. Highs on Saturday will reach the low to mid 60s and the weather should be quite nice for the end of October. Trick-O-Treaters on Saturday night will have temperatures in the low to mid 50s but it could be a bit breezy.

Sunday morning lows will fall down to the mid 40s. Halloween weather looks to be pretty nice as of now for West Tennessee. Highs on Sunday will make it up near 70° and mostly sunny skies should hang around for the majority of us. The winds will be light out of the west or southwest on Sunday. Trick-O-Treaters on Sunday night will have temperatures in the mid 50s. Rain is not expected this weekend but we will be keeping a close eye on the forecast this week as the weekend approaches.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday should start of warm and dry with mostly sunny skies in the morning. As the day goes on clouds are expected to increase and we could see some showers returning overnight into Tuesday morning. A better chance for rain will return on Tuesday and should linger into the first half of the day on Wednesday. The winds will stay out of the north as we start the week and that should keep high temperatures in the upper 60s. A few low 70s could be possible on Monday. Overnight lows next week look to be in the mid to upper 40s for the first half of the week. Some stronger storms could be possible on Tuesday as the cold front passes by and is something we will be watching closely in the Storm Team Weather Center over the weekend.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we still in the middle of tropical storm season, we are now moving into our second severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Joel Barnes

