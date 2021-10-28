Clouds & Showers Hanging Around Through Friday!

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for October 28th:

Gray, gloomy and soggy weather will continue across West Tennessee through Friday and could linger into Saturday morning. Storms are not expected and the rain will be light for the most part. Breezy winds will also be sticking around for the next few days. Sunny and warmer weather will return on Halloween. Catch the latest complete details of your Halloween weekend forecast right here.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will continue to hang tonight and the winds will be light and vary in direction around the low pressure system. Lows tonight will fall down to the upper 40s and rain showers and possibly a few weak storms are possible for all of West Tennessee. Severe weather is NOT in the forecast for this system for us in West Tennessee.

FRIDAY:

Clouds will stick around for the entire day on Friday and rain showers will also be sticking around until late Firday night. As the day goes on the showers are expected to decrease and clouds will follow later on over the weekend. Highs on Friday will only make it up to the upper 50s depending on how long the clouds stick around for and if we see any breaks in the afternoon. We are expecting the rain to linger around for some of the Friday Night Football games but it is going to be close. On the backside of the system breezy west winds will be likely and it could be gusty at times in the afternoon and evening hours. Friday night overnight temperatures are expected to fall down to around 50°.

HALLOWEEN WEEKEND:

Breezy northwest winds will stick around for the first half of the day on Saturday as the low pressure continues to track away from West Tennessee. We will see partly cloudy skies by the afternoon and maybe some sunshine by the evening evening depending on how fast the system moves off to the east. Highs on Saturday will reach up to around 60° and the weather should be quite nice for the end of October. Trick-O-Treaters on Saturday night will have temperatures in the low to mid 50s but it could be a bit breezy.

Sunday morning lows will fall down to the mid 40s. Halloween weather looks to be pretty nice as of now for West Tennessee. Highs on Sunday will make it up near 70° and mostly sunny skies should hang around for the majority of us. The winds will be light out of the west or southwest on Sunday. Trick-O-Treaters on Sunday night will have temperatures in the mid 50s. Rain is not expected this weekend but we will be keeping a close eye on the forecast this week as the weekend approaches.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday should start of warm and dry with mostly sunny skies in the morning. As the day goes on clouds are expected to increase and we could see some showers returning on Tuesday. A better chance for rain will return on Tuesday night and should linger into the day on Wednesday. The winds will stay out of the north as we start the week and that should keep high temperatures in the upper 60s on Monday. Tuesday highs are expected to fall down to around 60° and mid 50s are expected on Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows next week look to be in the mid to upper 40s for the first half of the week and low to mid 40s by the end of the week. Some storms could be possible on Tuesday evening as the cold front passes by and is something we will be watching closely in the Storm Team Weather Center over the weekend.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we still in tropical storm season, we are now moving into our second severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

