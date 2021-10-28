Mugshots : Madison County : 10/27/21 – 10/28/21 October 28, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/10Tallis Croom Tallis Croom: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10Allisha Faye Allisha Faye: Failure to appear, theft between $1,000 and $9,999/theft from building, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10Anna Price Anna Price: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999 Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10Freddie Murphy Freddie Murphy: Driving under the influence, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10Jade Taylor Jade Taylor: Aggravated assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10Jemori Cole Jemori Cole: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10Jerry Hughes Jerry Hughes: Failure to appear, shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10Kameron Chatman Kameron Chatman: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10Logan Miller Logan Miller: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10Roxanne Earls Roxanne Earls: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/27/21 and 7 a.m. on 10/28/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter