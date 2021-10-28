West Tennessee Healthcare provides look into North Hospital location

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local hospital is revamping several areas of its facility to meet the needs of patients in a particular area of medicine.

1/6 North Hospital

2/6 North Hospital

3/6 North Hospital

4/6 North Hospital

5/6 North Hospital



6/6 North Hospital











Renovations at North Hospital, a satellite campus of Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, are coming together as several areas of the facility are getting their final touches.

“We’ve obviously renovated the front area. Just making it, I would say less hospital-like and more comforting theme to it,” said Renee Peebles, Executive Director of Orthopedics.

“We do have a cafe that we will have with coffee shop and sort of grab-and-go sandwiches if that’s their choice,” Peebles said.

West Tennessee Healthcare acquired the facility, which is located on Hospital Boulevard, from Tennova Healthcare in 2018.

Peebles says there was one section of the facility where upgrading was key.

“The biggest renovation has been through the pre and post-op area where those patients come for surgery. They have renovated the surgery area. There are eight surgical suites for the physicians to work with patients,” Peebles said. “We have about 14 bays in between the pre and post-op area.”

These renovations will help the hospital specialize in one branch of medicine.

“Just mainly orthopedics,” Peebles said. “There are other areas of the hospital that will still be here, so we do have sleep lab that is available that we provide and also of course the ed that we still see patients in.”

Peebles says this is due to higher demand.

“Orthopedics is a growing procedure for the patients, and even the patients who get those procedures done, like a hip replacement or knee replacement, are even getting younger,” Peebles said.

Peebles says the new and improved areas are expected to be completed by Dec. 6.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.