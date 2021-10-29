Canstruction gives students creative freedom in West Tennessee

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — Discovery Park of America had one-of-a-kind display on Friday.

West Tennessee high school and middle school students participated in the park’s Canstruction event, using canned goods to create masterpieces.

Polly Brasher, the senior education and guest experience director for Discovery Park, says each can used will go to nonprofits in West Tennessee.

“Some people don’t have food on a regular basis, much less be able to put together a holiday meal. A lot of these will be in time for Christmas baskets, and I think it is important to give to our community whenever we can,” Brasher said.

Brasher says the event has over 10,000 cans.

Dyersburg High School student Amelia Langford says the Canstruction was a different way to help her community.

“It was different coming up with something like this. I am used to posters and piggy banks, not a canstruction. It was a lot of fun though, and especially rewarding since we are going to give back to the community,” Langford said.

Obion County Assistant Director of Schools Greg Barclay says the event let the students have creative reign over their structure. And says he loved seeing their creativity.

“It also is an opportunity for them to do something that takes a lot of thought, planning, and it goes for such a good cause,” Barclay said.

There were a total of 11 structures displayed around the park.

Students says along with getting creative, they enjoyed getting to work with each other.

“Just being able to build with our friends and have time with our friends while building,” said Brody Smith, a Black Oak Elementary student.

“Being able to help with our teamwork skills. We had a team of five from across our county, so it helped us to know each other and improve our communication skills,” said Lily Cravens, a Dyer County High School student.

The canned goods will go to Chimes for Charity, Helping Hands, Reelfoot Rural Ministries in Obion County, and Matthew 25:40 in Dyer County.

