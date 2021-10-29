Mugshots : Madison County : 10/28/21 – 10/29/21 October 29, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/14Moss, Carmella Moss, Carmella: Burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 2/14Braden, Jamerious Braden, Jamerious: Burglary, contributing to delinquency of a child Show Caption Hide Caption 3/14Cross, Darius Cross, Darius: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999/theft of motor vehicle, resisting stop/arrest, evading arrest, violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/14Dave, Jermaine Dave, Jermaine: Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 5/14Dodd, Leonard Dodd, Leonard: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/14Brook Fletcher Brook Fletcher: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/14Green, Michael Green, Michael: Sex offender registry violations, violation of conditions of community supervision Show Caption Hide Caption 8/14Jackson, Leon Jackson, Leon: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/14Johnson, Caneisha Johnson, Caneisha: Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 10/14Mosier, Judd Mosier, Judd: Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/14Rasberry, Devante Rasberry, Devante: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/14Switzer, Zephaniah Switzer, Zephaniah: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/14Wallace, Makayla Wallace, Makayla: Leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid Show Caption Hide Caption 14/14Williams, Robert Williams, Robert: Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/28/21 and 7 a.m. on 10/29/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter