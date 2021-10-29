Mugshots : Madison County : 10/28/21 – 10/29/21

1/14 Moss, Carmella Moss, Carmella: Burglary

2/14 Braden, Jamerious Braden, Jamerious: Burglary, contributing to delinquency of a child

3/14 Cross, Darius Cross, Darius: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999/theft of motor vehicle, resisting stop/arrest, evading arrest, violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license

4/14 Dave, Jermaine Dave, Jermaine: Criminal trespass

5/14 Dodd, Leonard Dodd, Leonard: Violation of probation



6/14 Brook Fletcher Brook Fletcher: Failure to appear

7/14 Green, Michael Green, Michael: Sex offender registry violations, violation of conditions of community supervision

8/14 Jackson, Leon Jackson, Leon: Failure to appear

9/14 Johnson, Caneisha Johnson, Caneisha: Schedule II drug violations

10/14 Mosier, Judd Mosier, Judd: Failure to appear, violation of probation



11/14 Rasberry, Devante Rasberry, Devante: Failure to appear

12/14 Switzer, Zephaniah Switzer, Zephaniah: Failure to appear

13/14 Wallace, Makayla Wallace, Makayla: Leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid

14/14 Williams, Robert Williams, Robert: Criminal trespass





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/28/21 and 7 a.m. on 10/29/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.