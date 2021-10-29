Showers Continue Friday Night, Clear out This Halloween Weekend

Friday Evening Forecast Update

Friday Evening Forecast Update for October 29th:

Cloudy skies, gray gloomy and rainy weather will continue tonight and linger into Saturday morning. The clouds and showers should clear out in time for Saturday evening and Sunday Halloween plans across West Tennessee. Catch the latest radar data before you head out to the football games tonight and your full weekend hour by hour forecast is coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will continue to hang tonight and the winds will decrease but stay out of the northwest on the back side of the low pressure system. Lows tonight will fall down to around 50° and light to moderate rain showers are expected for all of West Tennessee. Severe weather is NOT in the forecast for this system for us in West Tennessee. Some patchy fog could show up overnight if the winds drop below 5 mph in some areas.

HALLOWEEN WEEKEND:

Breezy northwest winds will stick around for the first half of the day on Saturday as the low pressure continues to track away from West Tennessee. We will see partly cloudy skies by the afternoon and maybe some sunshine by the evening evening depending on how fast the system moves off to the east. Highs on Saturday will reach up to around 60° and the weather should be quite nice for the end of October. Trick-O-Treaters on Saturday night will have temperatures in the low to mid 50s but it could be a bit breezy.

Sunday morning lows will fall down to the mid 40s. Halloween weather looks to be pretty nice as of now for West Tennessee. Highs on Sunday will make it up near 70° and mostly sunny skies should hang around for the majority of us. The winds will be light out of the west or southwest on Sunday. Trick-O-Treaters on Sunday night will have temperatures in the mid 50s. Rain is not expected this weekend but we will be keeping a close eye on the forecast this week as the weekend approaches.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday should start of warm and dry with mostly sunny skies in the morning. As the day goes on clouds are expected to increase and we could see some showers returning late Tuesday. A better chance for rain will return overnight Tuesday and should linger into the day on Wednesday. The winds will stay out of the north as we start the week and that should keep high temperatures in the low to mid 60s on Monday. Tuesday highs are expected to fall down to around 60° and low to mid 50s are expected on Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows next week look to be in the mid to upper 40s for the first half of the week and low 40s by the end of the week and some 30s are possible towards the back half of the work week. Some storms could be possible on Tuesday night into Wednesday as the next front passes by and is something we will be watching closely in the Storm Team Weather Center over the weekend.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we still in tropical storm season, we are now moving into our second severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

