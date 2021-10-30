Gracepoint Church hosts annual ‘trunk or treat’ event

Jessica Davis,

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church hosts their annual trunk or treat today.

Gracepoint hosted their trunk or treat for church members and members of the community. 

The trunk or treat had a variety of activities for everyone to enjoy. 

A cake walk, games and most importantly candy. 

There were a variety of unique costumes from a Medieval Knight, Hulk and Spider-man. 

This is the 10th year the Gracepoint Church has hosted their trunk or treat and plan on continuing for the years ahead.

