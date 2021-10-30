Showers Taper Off with Cooler and Cloudy Conditions Next Week

Weather Update – Saturday, October 30 – 5:40 PM

TODAY:

We had a very cool, wet, and cloudy day across west Tennessee. Highs today remained over 10 degrees below average, maxing out at 57. Showers are starting to taper off but cloudy and cool conditions remain. We will drop into the 40’s for lows this evening as partly cloudy skies remain.

TOMORROW:

The morning will remain cool but it won’t take long for the day to warm up. Partly to mostly clear skies will bring plenty of sunshine across the region. Into the evening, mostly clear and dry conditions remain. Weather will remain perfect for some Halloween festivities. Overnight, lows should drop into the lower 40’s with mostly clear conditions.

THIS WEEK:

Clouds return on Monday with a high in the lower 60’s. A low chance of rain remains but is most likely along the northern edge of West Tennessee as a cold front passes. Lows should drop into the mid 40’s overnight with mostly cloudy skies continuing into Tuesday.

The passing cold front will drop us into the 50’s for most of the week with cloudy conditions. Showers will pick back up on Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Showers will last for most of the day Wednesday and possibly into Thursday morning as the chance for our first freeze of the year arrives. Lows will drop into the upper 30s but should warm up after that. After showers taper off Thursday afternoon, partly cloudy skies remain on Friday. Southerly wind flow returns Saturday with highs in the mid 60’s and more sunshine ahead.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com