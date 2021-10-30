Tennessee GOP lawmakers sprint in bid to curb COVID rules

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Republican lawmakers in Tennessee could be voting as soon as the week’s end on whether to ban most businesses from solely requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for their customers and workers.

The GOP-controlled General Assembly could also severely limit when companies and government entities – including schools – can require masks amid the pandemic.

Lawmakers on Thursday quickly advanced the measure carrying the prohibitions, despite growing opposition from the business community.

The bill carries additional wide-ranging implications, including an assurance that those fired due to resisting a COVID-19 vaccine mandate can receive unemployment benefits.

