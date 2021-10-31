Pleasant Weekend Comes to an End With A Freezing Week Ahead

Weather Update – Sunday, October 31 – 4:15 PM

TODAY:

We had a pleasant Sunday across West Tennessee. Highs reaching into the upper 60’s and 70’s this afternoon. Skies are remaining partly clear to mostly clear with a few passing clouds. As we continue into the evening, mostly clear skies should remain. Temperatures should remain in the 60’s and 50’s for a large part of the evening. This should lead to some overall pleasant trick or treating conditions.

A cold front should come to pass later this evening but should not bring any shower chances. Lows should drop into the lower 40’s.

TOMORROW:

We’ll start off the week with a few clouds moving in to West Tennessee. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will pick up during the afternoon with highs in the lower to mid 60s. After sunset, the chance increases for a few scattered showers. They should taper off by Tuesday morning. Lows should reach into the mid 40’s.

THIS WEEK:

Tuesday should remain cloudy but dry for the most part. The main chance of showers returns Wednesday morning and lasts for the majority of the day. Showers should taper off Thursday morning with clouds tapering off as well. This will lead to mostly clear skies overnight. This could also lead to our first freeze of the year. Mostly sunny skies remain on Friday. Southerly wind flow returns Saturday with highs in the mid 60’s and more sunshine ahead. Similar conditions return Sunday along with another cold front that could bring some storm chances that evening.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

