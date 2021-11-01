Aaron Fitzgerald named October’s Hub City Hero

Tristyn Fletcher,

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has announced Aaron Fitzgerald as October’s Hub City Hero.

Photo from the City of Jackson

The city says Fitzgerald, who is from California, is the owner of Christian Brothers Automotive.

The city says that he and his wife, Rhonda Fitzgerald, aim to help the underserved, and they do so by supporting WRAP, Scarlet Rope, RIFA and more. He adds that he wants others to do the same.

“Don’t get stuck on the things that aren’t happening. Get involved,” said Fitzgerald. “Find out where you can serve. Don’t say, ‘we don’t have this in town. Try to make things happen. Don’t be afraid to dive in.”

Fitzgerald has served as president of the Old Hickory Rotary Club, Leadership Jackson Alumni, and as a member of the Board at Northside Assembly, the city says.

“Aaron came to Jackson from California with a passion to give back to the community through his personal life and his business,” said Mayor Scott Conger. “That is the sentiment that makes a Hub City Hero.”

Fitzgerald joins Ella Watkins, Chris IstvankoSteve BeverlyJuanita JonesJulanne StoneA.J. MerriweatherLauren Pritchard Cobb, and Allison Erath Shipp as Hub City Heroes.

After a year of winners have been selected by the city, one person will be awarded $1,000 to donate to a non-profit of their choice.

To learn more, click here.

To nominate a Hub City Hero, click here.

