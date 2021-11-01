Clouds & Light Rain Return Tonight, Freezing Temperatures Around the Corner

A weak disturbance will increase the cloud cover tonight and bring a few isolated light rain showers with it as it passes through. The system will linger on Tuesday and Wednesday before ushering in a drier but cold air mass as we head to the back end of the work week. Frost is looking likely and we could be dropping below freezing for the first time this fall as well. We will have the latest details and your full weather forecast coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will increase tonight as a weak disturbance will move through the area. Some light rain showers will also be moving through tonight and lingering around into the morning. Winds will be light out of the northeast and lows will fall down into the low to mid 40s around sunrise.

TUESDAY:

Skies will remain mostly cloudy during the day and some light off and on rain showers could stick around on Tuesday. Highs will only reach the low 50s and the winds will stay out of the north. Storms or any heavy rain is not expected. Tuesday night lows will down to around 40°.

WEDNESDAY:

Highs on Wednesday will again only reach the low 50s. Clouds and a few light rain showers could stick around for some of us due to the slow moving system pushing through the area. The winds will again come out of the northeast. Overnight lows are expected to continue to fall and could dip into the mid 30s by Thursday morning. Frost will be possible by Thursday morning, but we should stay above freezing for most of West Tennessee overnight. A frost advisory could be issued for Wednesday night though.

THURSDAY:

After a chilly start to the day, highs will reach the mid 50s by the afternoon and the sun is expected to come out in the mid morning and stick around for several days starting on Thursday. The winds are going to continue coming out of the north keeping the temperatures down and with the clear skies, we could see temperatures dropping down to the low 30s overnight. Frost will be likely and we could see a freeze warning issued as well. We will be keeping a close eye on the forecast as the week progresses.

FRIDAY:

Morning lows are expected to start around freezing on Friday and near freezing temperatures are expected again Friday night. Highs on Friday will not be too bad and with all the sunshine that is likely, highs could reach the mid to upper 50s. The winds on Friday will continue to come out of the northeast but we should be dry for any outdoor activities on Friday. It will be cold for high school football games with temperatures likely in the 40s for the games.

THE WEEKEND:

Plenty of sunshine and mild weather is on the way for the upcoming weekend. The winds will change from the north on Saturday to the southwest on Sunday. This change in the wind direction could bring some 60s back this weekend. Rain is not expected but both mornings should be quite cold again. Saturday morning we will be in the mid 30s and Sunday morning we will be in the upper 30s. The warming pattern looks to continue into next week as well.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we beginning to crawl deeper into the fall season and freezing weather will be coming soon, we are also in our second severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

