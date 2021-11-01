Kirkin’ of the Tartans returns to celebrate all things Scottish

JACKSON, Tenn. — For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, a local church is bringing back one of its biggest celebrations.

First Presbyterian Church in Jackson is gearing up for its annual Kirkin’ of the Tartans Worship Service this Sunday.

Pastor John White says it’s a service to celebrate the heritage of the Presbyterian Church and give thanks for all things Scottish.

The service will begin with a procession of bagpipes, then go into their regular worship service incorporating things of the reformation of the church.

White says every year people look forward to this celebration.

“For one thing, they don’t have to listen to me preach for quite so long, and for another thing, it’s just a joyful service. It’s a service that’s filled with Scottish music and with celebration. There’s a big crowd here. We have a great time of fellowship and remembrance,” White said.

The service will be Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

White says everyone is welcome to attend the celebration, whether you’re a church member or not.

The church is located at 1573 North Highland Avenue.

