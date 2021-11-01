Mugshots : Madison County : 10/29/21 – 11/01/21

1/30 Amy Sharp Amy Sharp: Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

2/30 Alantez Woods Alantez Woods: Aggravated domestic assault

3/30 Ammber Jones Ammber Jones: Failure to appear

4/30 Antonio Young Antonio Young: Violation of probation, failure to appear

5/30 Artavis Douglas Artavis Douglas: Assault, shoplifting/theft of property



6/30 Brandon Lane Brandon Lane: Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/30 Brooklyn Holmes Brooklyn Holmes: Driving under the influence

8/30 Christopher Johnson Christopher Johnson: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

9/30 Christopher Taylor Christopher Taylor: Failure to appear

10/30 Ciara Pearson Ciara Pearson: Simple domestic assault



11/30 Darek Lewis Darek Lewis: Theft of property under $1,000/embezzlement

12/30 Destiny Teague Destiny Teague: Disorderly conduct

13/30 Dion Teague Dion Teague: Criminal trespass

14/30 Holly Schantz Holly Schantz: Public intoxication, evading arrest

15/30 Jacqueline Lightfoot Jacqueline Lightfoot: Violation of probation



16/30 Marissa Hooten Marissa Hooten: Violation of probation

17/30 Marvin Oguin Marvin Oguin: Driving on revoked/suspended license

18/30 Maxine Douglas Maxine Douglas: Failure to comply

19/30 Michael Lockett Michael Lockett: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

20/30 Mikayla Street Mikayla Street: Assault



21/30 Myron Miliken Myron Miliken: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

22/30 Robby Singleton Robby Singleton: Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, open container law, reckless driving

23/30 Setrecia Hall Setrecia Hall: Promoting prostitution

24/30 Shalisha Long Shalisha Long: Simple domestic assault, violation of community corrections

25/30 Terrance Hudson Terrance Hudson: Aggravated assault, harassment, theft of property under $1,000/embezzlement, vandalism, violation of probation



26/30 Timara Davis Timara Davis: Disorderly conduct

27/30 Tinaya Williams Tinaya Williams: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999

28/30 Valerie Bogard Valerie Bogard: Vandalism, driving under the influence, evading arrest

29/30 William Case William Case: Aggravated domestic assault, underage consumption/possession/transportation of beer or alcohol

30/30 Willie Curtis Willie Curtis: Public intoxication





























































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/29/21 and 7 a.m. on 11/01/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.