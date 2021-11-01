Mugshots : Madison County : 10/29/21 – 11/01/21 November 1, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/30Amy Sharp Amy Sharp: Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/30Alantez Woods Alantez Woods: Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/30Ammber Jones Ammber Jones: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/30Antonio Young Antonio Young: Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/30Artavis Douglas Artavis Douglas: Assault, shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 6/30Brandon Lane Brandon Lane: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/30Brooklyn Holmes Brooklyn Holmes: Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 8/30Christopher Johnson Christopher Johnson: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 9/30Christopher Taylor Christopher Taylor: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/30Ciara Pearson Ciara Pearson: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/30Darek Lewis Darek Lewis: Theft of property under $1,000/embezzlement Show Caption Hide Caption 12/30Destiny Teague Destiny Teague: Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 13/30Dion Teague Dion Teague: Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 14/30Holly Schantz Holly Schantz: Public intoxication, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 15/30Jacqueline Lightfoot Jacqueline Lightfoot: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/30Marissa Hooten Marissa Hooten: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 17/30Marvin Oguin Marvin Oguin: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 18/30Maxine Douglas Maxine Douglas: Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 19/30Michael Lockett Michael Lockett: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 20/30Mikayla Street Mikayla Street: Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 21/30Myron Miliken Myron Miliken: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 22/30Robby Singleton Robby Singleton: Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, open container law, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 23/30Setrecia Hall Setrecia Hall: Promoting prostitution Show Caption Hide Caption 24/30Shalisha Long Shalisha Long: Simple domestic assault, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 25/30Terrance Hudson Terrance Hudson: Aggravated assault, harassment, theft of property under $1,000/embezzlement, vandalism, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 26/30Timara Davis Timara Davis: Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 27/30Tinaya Williams Tinaya Williams: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999 Show Caption Hide Caption 28/30Valerie Bogard Valerie Bogard: Vandalism, driving under the influence, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 29/30William Case William Case: Aggravated domestic assault, underage consumption/possession/transportation of beer or alcohol Show Caption Hide Caption 30/30Willie Curtis Willie Curtis: Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/29/21 and 7 a.m. on 11/01/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter