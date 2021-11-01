Part-time Web Editor — WBBJ-TV

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News in Jackson, Tenn., is looking for a part-time Web Editor to join the No. 1 news team in West Tennessee.

This position will consist of approximately 20-25 hours per week. The shifts are 5:30a to 10:30p on Monday, Tuesday & Thursday and 5:30p to 10:30p on Saturdays and some Fridays.

The web editor will write and proofread copy for our website. Duties will also include updating our social media accounts, speaking with viewers who call in, as well as assisting with the production of the newscasts in the studio and in the field.

Candidates must have excellent spelling and grammar skills. A confident writer with precise attention to detail is preferred.

Send your resume with references to:

Stan Sanders

News Director

WBBJ-TV

346 Muse Street

Jackson, TN 38301

ssanders@wbbjtv.com

Email is preferred. Phone calls are not encouraged. Jackson Telecasters Inc. is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in the hiring, training or promotion of employees by reason of race, color, religion, sex or national origin.