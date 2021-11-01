Wheelchair swing installed at North Park in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local park now has a new addition.

On Monday, the City of Jackson added its first wheelchair swing in North Park for those with disabilities.

“Today we’re doing our swing dedication. The City of Jackson Recreation and Parks wanted to include everyone in park fun and play,” said Whitney Billingsley, the City of Jackson Recreation and Parks Event Coordinator.

Now everyone gets a chance to swing at North Park.

“I’m very excited that the City of Jackson, Mayor [Scott] Conger, and the parks department wanted to include our special needs people,” said Mike Snider, Area Director of D&S Community Services.

People came to try out the swing on Monday.

“The person in the wheelchair can be pushed into the swing, the base of it. Once they get in you lock them in and swing, and they have so much fun as they like,” Billingsley said.

And it won’t be the last time this swing is used.

“This will be utilized a lot. There’s a large population here in wheelchairs, or all ages that have never even possibly experienced a swing,” Snider said.

And the purpose for adding the swing was inclusion in the community.

“Inclusion means we can too. For this swing being put here today, gives our community an opportunity to say we can swing too,” Billingsley said.

The swing is located in Gabriel’s Garden in North Park.

