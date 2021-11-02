Jackson police investigating south Jackson homicide

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Tuesday morning.

According to a JPD news release, its officers responded to Holly Street in south Jackson around 9 a.m. in response to a report of a shooting.

JPD says officers found an unresponsive victim, who was later pronounced dead.

Police were able to gather a vehicle description, and later took two adults and a juvenile into custody.

Police say they do not believe this was a random act of violence, and the investigation remains on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jackson police at (731) 425-8400.

