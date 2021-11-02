Local shelter tells the importance of keeping pets indoors during winter

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Every year around the globe, an animal dies after being left outdoors in cold weather, according to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

As the cooler temperatures approach, the time to bring pets inside is now.

“They can get hypothermia just like a person, so it’s important to provide not only shelter for your animals, but shelter that you can keep dry,” said Catherine Perritt, President of the Carroll County Humane Society.

Perritt says it’s important to understand how to keep your pet warm.

“I think a lot of people think that if you put a blanket down or in a house, that that’s something that will keep them warmer, but they actually make it colder because they kind of absorb moisture in the air,” Perritt said.

Perritt says, surprisingly, many people don’t know that their animals should not stay outside during the winter time. That goes for both dogs and cats.

“I think that’s sort of cultural in this area, that a lot of dogs are just outside dogs. I’m not going to say they’re not happy outside. Absolutely, we have some here that are happier outside than inside, but even those dogs appreciate being inside when it’s cold or wet,” Perritt said.

Ideally, it’s best to keep your animals inside during the winter. However, if you absolutely can’t, Perritt has a few recommendations.

“Things like straw bedding or like pine chips that you can buy at any of the big box stores. Really cheap alternatives to use in houses that people can try, you can take plastic totes and line them with styrofoam or isolated bubble wrap,” Perritt said.

She says it’s heartbreaking every year when she receives a call of an animal who has died due to the cold weather.

“There are a lot of people who if you had just reached out, [we] would help with houses or bedding, or adequate food just to get through so that an animal doesn’t have to suffer that way,” Perritt said.

The Carroll County Humane Society is currently full, and they are unable to accept any pets.

