Mugshots : Madison County : 11/01/21 – 11/02/21 November 2, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/8Gregory Johnson Gregory Johnson: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia 2/8Antonio Reyes Antonio Reyes: Failure to appear 3/8Christopher Greer Christopher Greer: Violation of community corrections 4/8Constantino Ovalle Constantino Ovalle: Public intoxication 5/8Erika Willis Erika Willis: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence 6/8Melva Luque Melva Luque: Aggravated assault 7/8Rodney Trice Rodney Trice: Failure to appear 8/8Tarjuan Godwin Tarjuan Godwin: Simple domestic assault The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/01/21 and 7 a.m. on 11/02/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.