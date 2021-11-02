Mugshots : Madison County : 11/01/21 – 11/02/21

1/8 Gregory Johnson Gregory Johnson: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

2/8 Antonio Reyes Antonio Reyes: Failure to appear

3/8 Christopher Greer Christopher Greer: Violation of community corrections

4/8 Constantino Ovalle Constantino Ovalle: Public intoxication

5/8 Erika Willis Erika Willis: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence



6/8 Melva Luque Melva Luque: Aggravated assault

7/8 Rodney Trice Rodney Trice: Failure to appear

8/8 Tarjuan Godwin Tarjuan Godwin: Simple domestic assault















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/01/21 and 7 a.m. on 11/02/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.